Pro-Palestinian protesters rally in Chicago ahead of October 7 anniversary

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Demonstrations were held Saturday in Chicago ahead of October 7.

The rallying cry a year in the making came from the Jane Byrne Plaza on the Near North Side, where many pro-Palestinian protesters gathered to demand an end to the conflict overseas.

As their voices grew louder, so did the size of the crowd. Hundreds with the U.S. Palestinian Community Network came together, marking one year of their stance against Israel amid ongoing unrest in Gaza and Lebanon.

Protesters then took their message through Michigan Avenue, with continued calls for a ceasefire and the end of U.S. military support for Israel.

"In the last year, we have made a lot of progress," said Hatem Abudayyeh with the U.S. Palestinian Community Network. "We have been able to put this issue on the map, discussed in every single room of power."

Their demands also come roughly one year after the deadly Hamas attack in Israel, sparking the yearlong of conflict in the Middle East.

SEE ALSO | U of C faculty hold 'teach-in' about Israel-Hamas War as local schools adopt new protest policies

The Jewish United Fund plans to remember those victims in a community gathering on Monday.

"If you would've told me a year ago that I'd be planning a one-year anniversary, I would not have believed you," said Dan Goldwin with the Jewish United Fund. "That day was so shocking... This war was started by Hamas and can be ended by Hamas."

The Chicago Jewish Alliance also plans to remember the victims of last year's Hamas attack on Sunday in Highland Park.

On the same night, a benefit concert for Gaza will take place in Chicago's Bridgeport neighborhood.