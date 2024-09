Non-profit Southside Blooms to open new flower farm in Garfield Park; offer jobs to at-risk teens

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Southside Blooms is getting ready to open a new farm in Garfield Park.

The non-profit organization uses flower farms to provide jobs for young people in underserved communities.

On Thursday, Southside Blooms asked for volunteers the help prepare the site of new flower farm on the West Side.

The new farm will be at 204 North Pulaski. It will their sixth site.

