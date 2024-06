'Project I Am' hosts empowering unhoused event

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Jahkil Jackson is the founder of the nonprofit "Project I Am." It's mission is the help the homeless. And Jackson is partnering with the "Shower Up Project" with an event happening Tuesday, June 11 at 9 a.m.

The event is set to happen at 4655 S. King Drive Suite 203 in Chicago until 12 noon. Jackson is hoping to complete 500 blessing bags for those experiencing homelessness. To connect with Jackson and his organization, click here.