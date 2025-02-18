Project sWish Chicago putting on 3rd annual 28 Hours of Peace lock-in this weekend

The 3rd annual 28 Hours of Peace is taking place this weekend.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- An event happening this weekend is all about supporting and empowering young men in Chicago. It's called 28 Hours of Peace.

It's being organized by Project sWish Chicago in honor of the founder's 28th birthday.

Project sWish founder and CEO McKinley Nelson joined ABC7 Chicago Monday to talk more about it.

He talked about how the organization came together and what inspired Project sWish.

The third annual 28 Hours of Peace lock-in is happening from 9 a.m. Saturday to 2 p.m. Sunday at Kennedy-King College, located at 740 W. 63rd St.

The events can create impactful moments with some of the men in the program.

Nelson also talked about what else Project sWish is working on this year.