Proposed Illinois bill aims to rein in illegal, unlicensed towing companies preying on drivers

The proposed Illinois Senate Bill 2040 aims to rein in illegal and unlicensed towing companies that prey on drivers who didn't call them for help.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Towing companies are taking advantage of drivers after crashes, the ABC7 I-team found it its investigation into so-called "Rogue Towers."

However, there is new legislation that can potentially rein in unlicensed or illegal towing companies.

Lawmakers said "Rogue Towing Regulations" will help crackdown on those preying on drivers.

The I-Team was along for the ride in May of 2022 when Chicago's Business Affairs and Consumer Protection Department and police found towing violators. Some alleged violators at the time weren't displaying the proper license and allegedly had illegal scanners and lights.

Tow companies are not allowed to listen to scanners and show up at the scene unless they are called.

"What they are listening for are accidents," State Representative Will Davis said. "When someone gets into an accident, they are in a traumatic state they may be in shock or require medical attention."

Now, state lawmakers are introducing a bill that would give the state agency that regulates towers, the Illinois Commerce Commission, more authority to impound trucks with unpaid fines. It would allow the state to revoke plates form trucks with unpaid fines, and it would tie towing licenses to an individual owner, not company name.

ICC police said bad actors change company names to get new licenses.

"The problem is these fines go unpaid, and the bad actors continue to be just that," said Ruben Ramirez Jr., Chief of Police at Illinois Commerce Commission Police. "They ignored the citations we write and continue illegal operations, and because of the way the current towing safety towing law is written, they can register with a new towing license just by using a new company name."

"Our bill, Senate Bill 2040, takes aim at these bad actors and their shady business practices," State Senator Celina Villanueva said. "Their predatory practices will no longer be tolerated. One critical provision in the Bill 2040 would ban towing companies form holding on to personal property."

The proposed bill would not be regulating pricing, which is done by federal law. ABC7 will provide updates as to when the new bill moves forward for a vote it's in the beginning stages.

The full proposed bill can be read here.

Drivers should always look for an state license number on the side of a towing truck to make sure its legit and never accept a tow unless the company was called to the scene.