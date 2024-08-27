Prosecutors, Indiana police to provide investigation update to 2023 heat deaths of 10 dogs

Prosecutors asked Indiana State Police to investigate the heat deaths of 10 German Shepherds after they were picked up from Chicago O'Hare Airport.

Prosecutors asked Indiana State Police to investigate the heat deaths of 10 German Shepherds after they were picked up from Chicago O'Hare Airport.

Prosecutors asked Indiana State Police to investigate the heat deaths of 10 German Shepherds after they were picked up from Chicago O'Hare Airport.

Prosecutors asked Indiana State Police to investigate the heat deaths of 10 German Shepherds after they were picked up from Chicago O'Hare Airport.

LAKE STATION, Ind. (WLS) -- Prosecutors and Indiana State Police are set to provide an update into the investigation of the heat deaths of 10 dogs.

Nineteen German Shepherds were being transported to a training facility last month when they became overheated in a box truck in Lake Station, Indiana in August 2023. Ten of them died.

SEE ALSO | Vigil held for 10 German shepherds that died after overheating on drive from O'Hare to Michigan City

The video in the player above is from a previous report.

Police said the driver, who picked the dogs up from a flight at O'Hare Airport and was bound for a training facility in Michigan, was unaware that the air conditioning in the cargo area of the truck had failed in the sweltering heat.

After the incident, PETA called the investigation "a step in the right direction."

READ MORE | Vet offers tips for pet owners dealing with air quality, heat

Indiana State Police and prosecutors are set to speak on the investigation at 10 a.m. on Tuesday.