Protection of reproductive rights takes center stage as major topic during Chicago DNC

The protection of abortion healthcare and women's reproductive rights has been an issue of major focus at the Chicago Democratic National Convention.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Reproductive rights is one of the big topics at the Chicago Democratic National Convention this week.

The issue has been front and center on the stage inside the United Center. There's also been an increased demand for abortion services locally.

Speakers at the DNC have been sharing personal stories about their reproductive care. Some attending the convention said the personal accounts will motivate voters to take action.

"It's important to women to know that men are also willing to step up and tell the stories of the challenges as families they go through, and we heard that on stage Monday night," Illinois Governor JB Pritzker said.

Governor Pritzker was among those discussing abortion rights Wednesday at the Chicago Cultural Center, hosted by the THINK BIG America.

"Abortion matters in getting people out to vote and how they will vote," Pritzker said. "We are seeing that."

"At the end of the day, half of the population lost a fundamental constitutional freedom and they understand it in the context of so many other issues," said Alexis McGill Johnson with Planned Parenthood Action Fund.

The Republican National Convention platform also put abortion rights in the spotlight hoping to get voters to the polls. While Trump takes credit for the reversal of Roe v. Wade, he said laws should be left to the states.

"It's not just a healthcare choice though... it's also an economic freedom," said Kelly Hall with The Fairness Project.

In Illinois, Pritzker signed a state law expanding access to abortion, while surrounding states have not taken that action after the repeal of Roe v. Wade.

"We are the reproductive safe haven for this entire country," said Sarah Garza Resnick with Personal PAC. "At the moment, we are seeing numbers in Illinois exponentially grow month over month."

With two evenings left of DNC, people are expecting to hear more about abortion rights and the role Illinois plays nationwide.