Patient injures 2 Provident Hospital staff members in stabbing incident: officials

A patient injured two staff members in a Bronzeville, Chicago stabbing at Provident Hospital's emergency department on Monday, officials said.

A patient injured two staff members in a Bronzeville, Chicago stabbing at Provident Hospital's emergency department on Monday, officials said.

A patient injured two staff members in a Bronzeville, Chicago stabbing at Provident Hospital's emergency department on Monday, officials said.

A patient injured two staff members in a Bronzeville, Chicago stabbing at Provident Hospital's emergency department on Monday, officials said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two staff members were injured in a stabbing incident at a South Side hospital on Monday afternoon, officials said.

Chicago police responded to Provident Hospital in the Bronzeville neighborhood's 500-block of East 51st Street just after 1 p.m. The hospital said the incident happened in its emergency department.

A male of an unknown age took out a sharp object and stabbed a 56-year-old man in the chest area, police said.

Provident Hospital said the suspect was a patient, and the 56-year-old victim is a staff member.

The patient also injured a second staff member, the hospital said, but did not provide further information about how they were hurt.

Police said the 56-year-old was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition.

The hospital said its security team acted quickly, but what led up to the stabbing was not immediately clear.

The patient was taken into custody, and area detectives are investigating.

In a statement, the hospital said, "Violence against healthcare workers is on the rise, and it is unacceptable. No one should have to fear for their safety while doing their job. This issue transcends physical harm-it impacts the emotional and psychological well-being of our entire team, and ultimately affects the quality of care we are able to provide. While we remain committed to providing the best care possible to our patients, we must also acknowledge that health care environments should be safe spaces for both patients and providers."