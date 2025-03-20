How to avoid retirement savings scams

Criminals are targeting your retirement savings accounts right now.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Here is a quick tip on scams targeting your retirement savings.

The schemes have drained millions from retirees.

Fraudsters use fake requests to move funds from one plan to another. They impersonate real retirement fund providers to trick seniors and others into revealing sensitive information.

Once they gain access, they drain accounts and steal personal data, including Social Security numbers.

Security experts at Guardio say you should never give this information to anyone emailing or calling you for it.

Call your retirement account provider on your own.

Scammers often fabricate emergencies to pressure victims into transferring funds. Always use strong passwords and two-factor authentication when you can.