How to avoid tax scams, as AI can make them more difficult to spot

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Here's a quick artificial intelligence tax scam tip, as the tax deadline approaches.

Scammers are now stepping up their game with AI.

Cybersecurity group Aura says fraudsters use AI to send realistic emails, texts and calls, posing as the IRS and demanding payments or personal information.

They are even setting up fake tax filing platforms: Scammers create convincing websites that mimic trusted tax services to steal your sensitive data.

The criminals are also using AI voice programs to pretend to be legitimate tax preparers to trick you into handing over your refund or identity.

The best defense is to avoid clicking on unsolicited links and verify any preparer or website before sharing your information.

And, as always, remember the IRS will not call, text or email and demand payment.