Quick Tip: How to make sure passwords are secure

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Here's a quick password security tip.

A study from the tech group "all about cookies" reveals that 84 percent of internet usershave at least one bad password habit that puts their accounts at risk.

Here's what's happening:50 percent ofpeople reuse passwordsacross multiple accounts, making them easy targets for hackers.

Fifty nine percent admit to sharing passwords, most commonly for streaming services.

Even if it seems harmless, you should not share login credentials.

You should use strong, unique passwordsfor every account; avoid common words or birthdays.

Enable two-factor authentication; consider a password managerto securely store and generate complex passwords.