QB coach reshaping NFL's future opens up about experiencing homelessness in new documentary

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A new documentary on Hulu takes a look at a man who some believe is transforming the National Football League by developing new talent.

It's called "The Quincy Avery Effect."

ABC7's Hosea Sanders talked to the coach credited with opening doors for young quarterbacks who are taking the league by storm.

"I've heard you called the 'quarterback whisperer.' Is this something you embrace?" Sanders asked.

"That is probably way too high praise for me. I think I get to work with some of the really talented people, and I get to help them just make them a little bit better," Avery said.

That's an understatement. The new documentary on Hulu shines a spotlight on his remarkable success as a mentor to some of the biggest names in the NFL, especially an expanding roster of young Black quarterbacks.

"We're seeing the results of young Black quarterbacks getting opportunities. It's never that we were not talented enough. It was oftentimes these young Black quarterbacks, people looked at them and said, 'You're a good football player, but we need to move you to receiver, or we need to move you to safety,' Avery said.

In the documentary, Avery talks about living in his car as he chased his dream of coaching football. It's a lesson he now shares with players.

"We're not going to stop. We're going to figure out a way to, if I've got to go over it, through it or around it, I'm going to get where I need to go. And the guys I work with see me do those things, right?" Avery said.

When asked what he hopes people will get from the documentary, Avery said, "The resilience of the human spirit, right? Making sure your words and your actions are congruent every single day."

