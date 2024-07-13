Chicago Yacht Club's Race to Mackinac continues Saturday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Hundreds of boats are sailing from Chicago towards Mackinac Island on Saturday.

The cruising division took off Friday and the racing division began Saturday.

The Race to Mackinac is the world's longest freshwater race. The length of the race is 333 miles from Navy Pier to the Round Island Channel, just off of Mackinac Island, Michigan.

There are more than 250 boats and 2,100 racers from around the world participating.

The first Race to Mackinac took place in 1898.

