Windy City Smokeout, 2024 West Fest, Race to Mackinac bring the summer fun this weekend

CHICAGO (WLS) -- If you're looking for some summer fun in the heat this weekend, you've got plenty of options.

The Windy City Smokeout is on its second day at the United Center on the Near West Side, set up in the parking lots. The four day country music festival draws about 100,000 fans, as well as some of country's biggest names. Parker McCollum and Lee Brice headline Friday; Cody Johnson and Billy Currington on Saturday; and Carrie Underwood and Nate Smith close out the four-day festival on Sunday.

Windy City Smokeout also celebrates food, specifically barbeque, which is co-founder RJ Melman's specialty.

"When we started this 12 years ago, we had 5,000 people over three days," he said. "Now it's 100,000 over four days."

See more information about tickets, performances and food at Windy City Smokeout here.

On the city's Northwest Side, West Fest 2024 is in West Town on Chicago Avenue, with performances from Bully, Deeper, Oozing Wound, Cortex and others on the Empty Bottle stage.

The sailors participating in the 115th Race to Mackinac also spent Friday making preparations to spend the next couple days on their boats, racing some 292 nautical miles in Mackinac Island. Conditions as of Friday afternoon appeared to be nearly perfect.

Bud Kinney has done the race more times than he can recall, starting in the late 1970s.

"The light to moderate air is great condition for us. We get the boats balanced and maximum speed," he said.

The cruiser division of boats leave Chicago Friday, with racers leaving Saturday morning. The first boats are expected to arrive at the Michigan island over the weekend.