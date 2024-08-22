DNC Night 3: Parents of Hamas hostage Hersh Goldberg-Polin call for hostage deal and ceasefire deal

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Jon Polin and Rachel Goldberg, parents of hostage Hersh Goldberg-Polin, who was taken by Hamas on October 7 from the Nova music festival, issued an emotional plea for a hostage return and ceasefire deal at the DNC.

Polin and Goldberg, who are originally from Chicago and still have family here, were met with a roaring, standing ovation and chants of "Bring them home!" Multiple people in the crowd were visibly crying. Goldberg also needed a moment to compose herself before she began speaking.

"At this moment, 109 treasured human beings are being held hostage by Hamas in Gaza. They are Christians, Jews, Muslims, Hindus and Buddhists. They are from 23 different countries. The youngest hostage is a 1-year-old redheaded baby boy, and the oldest is an 86-year-old mustachioed grandpa," she said. "Among the hostages are eight American citizens. One of those Americans is our only son. His name is Hersh."

In June, Hamas released video of Hersh's kidnapping, showing him on the back of a pickup truck with gunmen, one of whom say they want a selfie with him. His parents also released a video by Hamas from April, showing their son in captivity with part of his left arm missing.

A firsthand account from a young woman who was in a bunker with him when Hamas attacked, said he had helped to throw grenades out of the bomb shelter before his arm was blown off from the elbow down.

Goldberg and Polin described their son as a happy-go-lucky, laid back, respectful and curious person, a soccer fan and someone who has been obsessed with geography and travel since he was young. They emphasized that he was and is a civilian, not a member of the Israeli military.

"This is a political convention, but needing our only son and all of the cherished hostages home is not a political issue," Polin said. "It is a humanitarian issue."

Polin said he and Goldberg, along with the families of the other seven American hostages, meet regularly with politicians in Washington D.C. on both sides of the aisle, including multiple meetings with President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, who they said are "working tirelessly" for a hostage release and ceasefire deal.

"There is a surplus of agony on all sides of the tragic confliction in the middle east. In a competition of pain there are no winners," Polin said. "In our Jewish tradition we say...every person is an entire universe. We must save all these universes."

They called for a deal that brings home the hostages and "ends the suffering of the innocent people in Gaza."

"Hersh, if you can hear us, we love you," Goldberg said in closing. "Stay strong. Survive."

