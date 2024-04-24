Chicago native taken hostage at music festival Oct. 7 seen alive in video update released by Hamas

Witnesses said Hersh Goldberg-Polin lost part of an arm when attackers tossed grenades into a temporary shelter

Hersh Goldberg-Polin was abducted from the music festival on October 7.

CHICAGO -- New images have been released of an American taken hostage by Hamas.

Hamas released video of 23-year-old Hersh Goldberg-Polin of Chicago.

His hand was blown off as he was abducted from a music festival near Gaza on Oct. 7.

His parents spoke with ABC 7 New York Eyewitness News reporter Josh Einiger on his most recent trip to Israel.

"And I often wonder what does he know, I don't think that he knows very much," his mother Rachel Goldberg-Polin said. "What we want to do is lay on the floor in a ball weeping, but that won't save him, and it won't save any of them. And we have no choice and so we run, we run to the end of the Earth."

"Hersh, and the other 132, know that we are coming," his father Jon Goldberg-Polin said.

Goldberg previously described her son like a lot of other young people.

He wants to see the world and has plans to go to university.

Witnesses said Goldberg-Polin lost part of an arm when the attackers tossed grenades into a temporary shelter where people had taken refuge, but he tied a tourniquet around it and walked out of the shelter before being bundled into the truck.

Family and friends have organized the "Bring Hersh Home" campaign on social media.

Hersh's aunt still lives in Chicago.

There are four other American hostages still believed to be alive.

The Associated Press and "Good Morning America" contributed to this report.