Radio host 'Ramblin' Ray Stevens joins Val and Ryan on Windy City Weekend

CHICAGO (WLS) -- This week on Windy City Weekend, radio host "Ramblin" Ray Stevens joins Val and Ryan for Host Chat!

You can listen to Ray on the "The Ramblin Ray Show" weekdays from 5:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. on WLS 890.

Should people get the whole Fourth of July week off?

Americans were polled and believe they should get more time off for the Fourth of July weekend. Do you take a whole week off, or do you barely even get the Fourth of July off?

A man online asked if he was in the wrong for going on a birthday trip by himself when his girlfriend could not pay for her end of it.

And a partner cleaning the house is kind of a turn-on. A new survey found that most Americans prefer a clean house over an expensive gift. And the clean house can even lead to the couple "getting fresh" themselves.

Dr. Hines unveils her new book

The book focuses on how to raise children with moral values in a high-tech society.

Dr. Mahalia Hines, a distinguished educator and the mother of American rapper Common, joined Val and Ryan to talk about her newest book, "Tomorrow's Children."

The book focuses on how to raise children with moral values in a high-tech society. It draws on her experiences as not only an educator for more than three decades, but also as a mother herself. She explores topics such as proper social media usage, prioritizing human connections over digital interactions and cultivating compassion and love into the upbringing of children.

You can order yourself a copy of Dr. Hines' book, "Tomorrow's Children: How to Raise Children to Stay Human in a High-Tech Society" on Amazon.

Roeper's reviews: Spend or save?

Richard Roeper tells you which new movies are worth your money.

"Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F" - SAVE

Eddie Murphy returns to the "Beverly Hills Cop" franchise for the first time after more than 30 years. He plays wisecracking detective, Axel Foley, as he teams up with a new partner to save his daughter.

"MaXXXine" - SPEND

"MaXXXine" marks the third part of the hit horror series starring Mia Goth. Aspiring actress Maxine Minx finally gets her big Hollywood break, but the emergence of a serial killer brings her sinister past to light.

"Space Cadet" - SAVE

In the new comedy "Space Cadet," Emma Roberts plays a Florida party girl who accidentally finds her way into the NASA space training camp and becomes a cadet.

"Boneyard" - SPEND

Mel Gibson and 50 Cent costar in "Boneyard," a crime thriller based on a true story of a serial killer in New Mexico.