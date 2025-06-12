Civil rights leaders to rally downtown to protest Target for scaling back DEI

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Civil rights leaders will rally on State Street Thursday to protest Target.

The Rainbow PUSH Coalition expects hundreds of faith leaders, activists and shoppers to join in.

It's in response to Target scaling back its diversity and inclusion efforts earlier this year.

Pastor Jamal Bryant, who led the national boycott, will be in town for the event, and shared his reasons.

"Many people may be wondering, why Target? Other companies and stores have rolled back their DEI initiatives. Why is Target the focus? Over 24 companies rolled back their DEI after Trump's inauguration. We decided to go after one at a time. We chose Target first because we felt the ultimate betrayal. African Americans spend nearly $12 million a day. They are one of the country's largest employers of African Americans. We have given them unwavering loyalty, but they haven't done the same in return. We decided to redirect our dollars," Bryant said.

The rally was expected to start at 3 p.m. outside the Target at 1 S. State St.

Target said in a statement: "Target is absolutely dedicated to fostering inclusivity for everyone - our team members, our guests and our supply partners. Today we are proud of the progress we've made since 2020 and believe it has allowed us to better serve the needs of our customers. In the last five years, we have: committed to invest $2 billion in Black-owned businesses and brands; supported students at over 20 Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs); invested $100 million to Black-led community organizations; given scholarships to over 30,000 members of our team to advance their careers; committed 5% of our profit to the communities we operate in; volunteered millions of hours to organizations across the country and created meaningful opportunities for our team members to thrive both personally and professionally.

"Going forward, we're committed to expanding opportunity by supporting small businesses, increasing access to education, and creating the best team to serve the more than 2,000 communities where Target operates."