Rainbow PUSH Coalition Int. Convention to focus on education reform, women's rights

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The 58th annual Rainbow PUSH Coalition International Convention kicks off on Thursday in Chicago.

This year, the convention is named "People's Agenda," Organizers said they will focus conversations on education reform, voting rights, women's rights, international policy, civil rights and worker rights.

The convention runs from Thursday to Saturday. Events include a welcome rally, a back-to-school block party, speakers, and live concerts.

Mayor Brandon Johnson is expected to attend some of the events, as well as Illinois' 1st Congressional District Rep. Jonathan Jackson and Valerie Daniels-Carter.

