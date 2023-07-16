Vice President Kamala Harris to attend Rainbow PUSH event announcing Jesse Jackson's successor

Vice President Kamala Harris is flying to Chicago to attend the event where Rev. Jesse Jackson will formally announce his successor at Rainbow PUSH.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Vice President Kamala Harris will be in attendance as Rainbow PUSH founder Rev. Jesse Jackson, Sr., formally names and introduces his successor on Sunday.

Jackson will transition to emeritus status, an organization spokesperson said. He addressed attendees Saturday, saying he is neither resigning nor retiring, but making room for new leaders.

"We have work to do," Jackson said. "We are not leaving. We are expanding."

Jackson, whose work has taken him from Chicago and around the world, has led the civil rights organization for more than fifty years.

"We have an opportunity to talk with him, listen to him and to get these stories before he takes them with him," said Santita Jackson, the reverend's daughter.

U.S. Rep. Jonathan Jackson, the reverend's son, also spoke.

"He reminds me all the time: There is not word in the Bible 'retirement,' so as long as God gives him strength, he'll keep fighting," he said.

On Sunday, Jackson is expected to name Rev. Dr. Frederick Haynes III of Friendship West Baptist Church in Dallas as his successor.

The challenge for Rev. Dr. Freddie Haynes is bringing his personal touch by the same token, standing on the shoulders of this great iconic figure Rev. Jesse Jackson and building on that," said Rev. Ira Acree with Greater St. John Bible Church.

Hermene Hartman, the founder and publisher of N'Digo, also weighed in.

"Big shoes to fill. I think he will be great to continue the work, but there will be no replacing Jesse Jackson," Hartman said.

In addition to the arrival of Rev. Dr. Haynes on Sunday, Vice President Kamala Harris will be among those to witness the official transition in leadership at the Rainbow PUSH Coalition.