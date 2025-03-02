Chicago-area Muslim Americans celebrate beginning of Ramadan: 'A month of discipline'

BRIDGEVIEW, Ill. (WLS) -- It was a busy night Saturday in Bridgeview, with hundreds of people packing the mosque for nightly prayer as the month of Ramadan is officially underway.

It's a month of joy and gives a true sense of community as Muslim Americans fast each day from dawn until dusk.

Millions of Muslims across the world are now coming together in celebration of Ramadan.

For the next 30 days, Muslims abstain from food, drink and sensual pleasures from dawn until dusk.

Aside of spiritual reflection, one of the most important parts of month comes with charity and community service.

"It is true you deprive yourself of eating and drinking from dawn to dusk but there's a tremendous amount of joy we feel during this month because you train yourself to self restrain," Oussama Jammal said.

Jammal is the vice president of the Mosque Foundation in Bridgeview, where the mosque has become a hub for thousands of people across the area to come together for Ramadan prayers, services and dinners.

"This month is a month of discipline," said Mohammed Ammra, a nightly prayer attendee. "This month is the month of forgiveness... and family gatherings."

Muslim Americans are devoting themselves to their faith throughout this month, but for many it means even more as they pray for their loved ones impacted by the war in Gaza.

"It seems like what's happening in the world is pushing people to be a little more connected... to be a little more close to each other," Jammal said.

That sense of community has extended to people of all ages, giving everyone a feel for what Ramadan is all about.

"To be able to come together with the entire community," said Faeq Haleem, a nightly prayer attendee. "Everyone had the same goal to please Allah and do it for Allah it's kind of great thing and what the month is all about."

As day one wraps up Saturday, people will continue to gather in Bridgeview and at other mosques all across the Chicago area for the next 30 days.

The month will be capped off with the celebration of the Eid holiday.