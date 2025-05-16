'Real Housewives of Atlanta' star, Harvey native joins 'Windy City Weekend'

Angela Oakley

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Harvey native Angela Oakley joined Val Warner and Ryan Chiaverini live in-studio Friday on "Windy City Weekend" to share her experience joining the cast of "The Real Housewives of Atlanta."

She also spoke on returning to Chicago and being married to former Bulls player Charles Oakley.

Catch "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" Sundays at 7 p.m. on Bravo.

Pastor Hannah

Pastor Hannah talked about an upcoming Chicago peace march Friday.

Pastor John F. Hannah of New Life Covenant Church Southeast is transforming tragedy into triumph with the "Prayer on the 9" Peace March this weekend. Thousands will march along a 2-mile stretch for the annual citywide call for peace, healing and revival in neighborhoods too often marked by violence. Midway through the march, Pastor Hannah and New Life Leaders will stop in front of the former Happy's Liquors on 79th Street and Cottage Grove Avenue to speak with the press and community members. Once a hotspot for crime and homicides, the building will now be transformed into a space for medical offices, a business incubator, grocery store and will offer other essential community services.

"Prayer on the 9" Peace March

Saturday, May 17

Noon - Opening address and beginning of the march (79th & State streets at the Mahalia Jackson Courtyard)

12:30 p.m. - Press conference and community address at formerly Happy's Liquor (79th and Cottage Grove)

Volo Museum

Visit the Volo Museum.

Whether you're a car enthusiast or looking for a fun-filled day out with the family, the world-famous Volo Museum is the perfect spot! Located just an hour outside of Chicago, the museum attracts locals and traveling tourists alike. This year marks the family-owned business' 65th anniversary. It includes 75 acres of exhibits and attractions for all ages. In the past three years, the Volo Museum underwent a massive multi-million-dollar makeover, and now includes everything from enhancements and renovations to countless new exhibits, including guided trolley rides, an ice cream parlor, a new BBQ menu, an animatronic dinosaur park, live reptiles and a Titanic Museum. Most recently, a brand-new snowmobile and snow machine exhibit with incredible pieces was added, and a military museum will be opening this Memorial Day weekend. The Volo Museum is also launching a show called "Volo House of Cars," which will air on Tubi later this spring.

Upcoming events:

Memorial Day weekend: The grand opening of the new and improved military museum

June 7: The grand opening of the Rock-afire courtyard with the Rock-afire Explosion animatronic show, one of only three fully operating shows in the world, and a huge Ghostbusters event with friends from Windy City Ghostbusters.

Father's Day weekend: One of the biggest weekends of the year, with extended hours until 6 p.m. all weekend.

For more on The Volo Museum, visit www.volofun.com.

Spend or Save?

Here's what to spend money on this weekend.

Film critic Richard Roeper reviewed new movies and TV shows hitting theaters and streaming platforms this weekend.

'Final Destination: Bloodlines' - SPEND

This supernatural horror film is the sixth installment in the "Final Destination" film franchise.

'Friendship' - SAVE

Paul Rudd, Tim Robinson and Kate Mara star in this comedy about a suburban family man who tries to befriend his cool new neighbor, a local TV meteorologist.

'Untold: The Liver King' - SPEND

There's a new Netflix documentary about Brian Johnson, AKA "The Liver King," who built a fitness empire by devouring raw meat on social media.

'Our Chicago: 600,000 Strong'

Watch ABC7 Chicago's AAPI special.

May is Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, and "Windy City Weekend" is celebrating with the half-hour special "Our Chicago: 600,000 Strong." ABC7 Chicago's Judy Hsu, Ravi Baichwal, Eric Horng and Cate Cauguiran visited the Chicago neighborhoods and suburbs that have been rejuvenated by the 600,000+ AAPI members who live in the area. They explored small businesses and visited with community members that make up Chicago's Chinatown, Asia on Argyle in Uptown and Devon Avenue and the suburbs, including Naperville, Aurora and Northbrook.

"Our Chicago: 600,000 Strong" is now streaming on ABC7Chicago.com, and will air at 6 p.m. Saturday and 11 p.m. Sunday.