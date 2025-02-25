Arrest warrant reveals grisly details in murder of Cal Fire captain: 'I don't want to die'

LOS ANGELES -- New details have emerged in the murder of a beloved Cal Fire captain, who authorities say was killed by her wife, who remains at large.

Rebecca "Becky" Marodi, 49, was stabbed multiple times in her San Diego County home Feb. 17. Days after her death, authorities named her wife as the suspected killer.

A woman suspected of killing her wife, a Cal Fire captain, was sentenced in 2004 to 11 years in prison for fatally stabbing her then-husband, sources say.

Yolanda Marodi, also known as Yolanda Olenjniczak, remains on the run, and may have fled to Mexico. Olenjniczak had previously served several years in prison for fatally stabbing her first spouse more than two decades ago.

An arrest warrant reviewed by ABC Los Angeles affiliate KABC sheds light on the deadly confrontation and a possible motive.

The detailed report described video and audio evidence captured by the home's security cameras.

Shortly after 8 a.m. on the evening in question, Marodi appeared to be chasing her wife on the patio when "a female voice, believed to be Rebecca, is heard yelling out 'Yolanda! Please... I don't want to die.' Rebecca reappears in the patio angle with what appears to be apparent blood on her back."

The report continues: "Yolanda responded 'You should have thought about that before.' Yolanda can be seen at one point standing in front of Rebecca with what appeared to be a knife in her right hand. Apparent blood was seen on Yolanda's arms..."

The couple went inside, and about 10 minutes later: "Yolanda is seen gathering pets, random items and some luggage, and loading it into a silver Chevrolet Equinox SUV," the warrant states.

The San Diego County Sheriff's Office believes Olenjniczak fled to Mexico after Homeland Security spotted her vehicle crossing the border.

This deadly incident comes almost 25 years after Olenjniczak fatally stabbed her then-husband in October 2000. She was convicted in 2003, and served time for voluntary manslaughter.

A motive for why she killed her wife of two years is now shaping up. The arrest warrant states that Olenjniczak texted an associate three days after the incident, saying "Becky came home and told me she was leaving me. She met someone else, all the messages were lies. We had a big fight, and I hurt her... I'm sorry."

Friends and family of Marodi gathered in Temecula, California Monday night to remember her life and service.

She worked for the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection for more than 30 years, including helping fight last month's Eaton and Palisades fires.

