Record-breaking French comedy series 'bref.2' comes to Hulu for a new season of hilarity

The French hit "bref" is coming to Hulu for a second season, "bref.2," premiering March 26.

Launched in 2011, the punchy-humored French series "bref." took the internet by storm with its ultra-short format and groundbreaking narrative style.

In the new season, the series will take "a sharp look at life and situations that are both hilarious and nail biting."

Unlike the season before it, where episodes were only 1-2 minutes long, "bref.2" explores a longer format with six, 30-minute episodes.

The change in format "allows for deeper exploration of the challenges faced by JE (Kyan Khojandi) and his complex relationships with family, friends, loves, colleagues, and neighbors, all while maintaining the fast-paced storytelling that made it famous."

The series also stars Baptiste Lecaplain, Alice David, Bérengère Krief, Mikaël Alhawi, Laura Felpin, Jean-Paul Rouve, Alexandre Astier and Doria Tillier.

It is created by Kyan Khojandi and Bruno Muschio, with producer Harry Tordjman on behalf of My Box.

Season one is available here.

"Bref.2" begins streaming March 26 on Hulu.

