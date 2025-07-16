'Phineas and Ferb': Inside the return of the beloved Disney series

Creators Dan Povenmire and Jeff "Swampy" Marsh and the voice-acting cast give viewers insight into the return of the animated hit.

I know what we're going to do today! Take a look inside the return of the beloved Disney series "Phineas and Ferb," with On The Red Carpet.

I know what we're going to do today! Take a look inside the return of the beloved Disney series "Phineas and Ferb," with On The Red Carpet.

I know what we're going to do today! Take a look inside the return of the beloved Disney series "Phineas and Ferb," with On The Red Carpet.

I know what we're going to do today! Take a look inside the return of the beloved Disney series "Phineas and Ferb," with On The Red Carpet.

LOS ANGELES -- Ten years after its last season, "Phineas and Ferb" has returned to Disney for its much-anticipated fifth season, and a brand new summer vacation!

In the new episode, "On The Red Carpet Celebrates Phineas and Ferb," head back to the Tri-State Area with the cast and creators of the animated show, and explore a new side of the characters you know and love.

Season five features the voice-acting talents of Vincent Martella (Phineas), David Errigo Jr. (Ferb), Ashley Tisdale (Candace), Alyson Stoner (Isabella), Caroline Rhea (Linda), Dee Bradley Baker (Perry) and creators Dan Povenmire (Dr. Doofenshmirtz) and Jeff "Swampy" Marsh (Major Monogram).

Martella, who has been voicing Phineas since he was 13, told us what we can expect in the new season. "It is going to have all of the same energy and the same love and the same fun of the original run of the series, so fans can really expect to find everything they loved about the original run plus a lot more."

"I love, now that she's 16, what we go into and all the things that 16-year-olds go through is what she's doing, but also, of course, trying to bust her brothers. It just has added a lot more fun to the character," said Tisdale.

If you're wondering where all the ideas for new inventions and "-inators" come from, the creators told us!

"Years ago, Dan and I bought a 'good idea generator' at a garage sale. It was broken, and we got a great deal on it, but we went in halves on it," Marsh explained. "And strangely we never fixed it," Povenmire added. "Still broken, but you know, here we are!"

The two of them even explained why there are "104" days of summer vacation!

In the special above, you'll see throwbacks, learn about new music, uncover voice acting secrets and more.

"Phineas and Ferb" is streaming now on Disney+.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Disney Channel, Disney+ and this ABC station.