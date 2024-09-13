Registration opens Friday for popular Aurora electronics recycling event

AURORA, Ill. (WLS) -- Registration opens Friday for Aurora's popular semi-annual electronics recycling event.

It's open to 2,000 residents.

Those interested can bring up two televisions of any size and an unlimited amount of other approved devices.

It's a drive-thru event, from 8 a.m. to noon next Saturday, Sept. 21, at the Route 59 Metra train station.

Last spring, nearly 30 tons of electronic waste was recycled, including almost 1,800 television sets of all sizes, makes and models, the city said.

"E-waste often ends up in landfills, where it can take hundreds to thousands of years to decompose. This not only takes up valuable space but also poses environmental and health risks. When e-waste decomposes, it releases toxic substances into the environment, contaminating soil, water, and air," Aurora officials said in a news release.

Those hoping to participate do have to register in advance.

Visit www.aurora-il.org/Electronics2024 for more information.