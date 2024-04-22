WATCH LIVE

Registration for Aurora free electronics recycling event opens Monday

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Monday, April 22, 2024 10:28AM
Aurora, Illinois is opening registration on Earth Day for an electronics recycling event.

AURORA, Ill. (WLS) -- Got any old phone cords or electronics around the house?

Aurora is hosting a free recycling event to help you get rid of all that.

Mandatory registration for the recycling drive starts Monday at 9 a.m. The city says registration capacity is typically reached in 24 hours.

The first 2,000 people to register will get a spot in the drive-thru, which is happening on May 4 at the Route 59 Metra Station.

You can drop off up to two televisions of any size plus other electronics.

During its drive-thru recycling event last fall, more than 1,200 television sets were dropped off and over 30 tons of electronics, which filled five trailers.

Registration can be done at www.aurora-il.org/Electronics2024.

