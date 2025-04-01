Remains of 4th missing US soldier found in Lithuania

Three of the U.S. Army soldiers who went missing in Lithuania have been found dead in their armored vehicle that was pulled from a swampy area, according to U.S. Army Europe and Africa Command. Another soldier is still missing.

Three of the U.S. Army soldiers who went missing in Lithuania have been found dead in their armored vehicle that was pulled from a swampy area, according to U.S. Army Europe and Africa Command. Another soldier is still missing.

Three of the U.S. Army soldiers who went missing in Lithuania have been found dead in their armored vehicle that was pulled from a swampy area, according to U.S. Army Europe and Africa Command. Another soldier is still missing.

Three of the U.S. Army soldiers who went missing in Lithuania have been found dead in their armored vehicle that was pulled from a swampy area, according to U.S. Army Europe and Africa Command. Another soldier is still missing.

The fourth U.S. Army soldier who went missing during a scheduled training exercise near Pabrad, Lithuania, last week was found dead on Tuesday, according to the Army.

NOTE: The video is from a previous report.

"The Soldier was found after a search by hundreds of rescue workers from the U.S. Army, U.S. Navy, Lithuanian Armed Forces, Polish Armed Forces, Estonian Armed Forces, and many other elements of the Lithuanian government and civilian agencies," the Army said in a statement.

The bodies of the other three soldiers were recovered on Monday. They've been identified as Sgt. Jose Duenez, Jr., 25, of Joliet, Illinois; Sgt. Edvin F. Franco, 25, of Glendale, California; and Pfc. Dante D. Taitano, 21, of Dededo, Guam.

The identity of the soldier found on Tuesday has not yet been released.

"This past week has been devastating," Maj. Gen. Christopher Norrie, 3rd Infantry Division commanding general, said in a statement. "Though we have received some closure, the world is darker without them."

The soldiers, who are all based on Fort Stewart, Georgia, went missing on March 25 while operating an M88 Hercules armored recovery vehicle, the Army said, and the next day, their 63-ton vehicle was found submerged in about 15 feet of water and mud in a training area.

"Most likely, the M88 drove into the swamp," and the vehicle "may have just gone diagonally to the bottom," Lithuanian Defense Minister Dovile Sakaliene told ABC News via phone last week.

The soldiers' vehicle was removed from a swamp early Monday morning after six days of work to retrieve it, the Army said.

The search effort -- which included law enforcement and military personnel from several countries -- was complicated by the muddy conditions and unstable ground, officials said.

"It has been truly amazing and very humbling to watch the incredible recovery team from different commands, countries and continents come together and give everything to recover our Soldiers," Lt. Gen. Charles Costanza, commanding general, V Corps, said in a statement Tuesday. "Thank you, Lithuania, Poland, Estonia, the U.S. Navy and the Army Corps of Engineers. We are forever grateful."

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said at Tuesday's briefing, "The president, the secretary of defense and the entire White House are praying for the victims, friends and family during this unimaginable time. This is another stark reminder of the selfless sacrifice of our brave military men and women who risk their lives around the world every day to keep us safe. God bless them."