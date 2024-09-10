Remembering the 1919 Steel Strike deaths

On this day 105 years ago, a strike by local steel workers resulted in deadly violence.

On September 9, 1919, someone fired on a crowd of Standard Steel Car Company workers striking as part of the 1919 Steel Strike, killing four men in Hammond.

Dozens of other people were hurt.

This weekend, the Hammond Historical Society will mark that event with a new memorial near the site of the shooing.

Historical society president Tom Logan Novak sat down with ABC7 to talk about that event and the grim anniversary.

