Republican delegates preach unity as path to victory in November at RNC day 3

GOP Chairman Don Tracy said he would advise Kathy Salvi to preach unity, preach unity, preach unity, and raise money.

GOP Chairman Don Tracy said he would advise Kathy Salvi to preach unity, preach unity, preach unity, and raise money.

GOP Chairman Don Tracy said he would advise Kathy Salvi to preach unity, preach unity, preach unity, and raise money.

GOP Chairman Don Tracy said he would advise Kathy Salvi to preach unity, preach unity, preach unity, and raise money.

OAK CREEK, Wis. (WLS) -- Newly elected Illinois GOP Chair Kathy Salvi preached unity as the path to victory in November on the third day of the Republican Convention.

Wednesday morning had a lot of talk about bringing people in the party together despite there being differences on some issues.

Salvi, who is the former senate candidate who challenged and lost to Tammy Duckworth in the last election facing the task to lead the Illinois GOP into battle this election cycle.

"We are not the party of division and divisiveness," Salvi said. "We are the party of hope and optimism and a better Illinois and a better future for America."

On a day when the convention theme is 'Making America Stronger Again,' Illinois Republicans faced their own challenges of strengthening their own numbers.

"I love the state," Salvi added. "I've met so many amazing Republicans who are now on the ballot and I believe, I bet, with my energy and commitment 100% to their electoral success, great things will happen."

Pennsylvania Congressman Glen "GT" Thompson spoke about agriculture to delegates.

RNC Day 3 LIVE updates: JD Vance in spotlight with prime-time speech

"I don't know whether you know this, but 92% of all planted acres in this country are represented by Republicans," Thompson said.

On the front table, a cheese carving of Donald Trump. It reminded some of the State Fair butter cow.

With two women now in key leadership rolls, standing shoulder to shoulder, the message to the delegates and the party was clear: stand together.

"My ask is to take the energy from this week, come together to deliver a message to voters this election," Illinois House Republican Leader Tony McCombie said. "Let's not waste any more time debating our differences but concentrate on the Democrats are the policies are hurting Illinois."

Outgoing Illinois GOP Chair Don Tracy said he advises Salvi four things: preach unity, preach unity, preach unity, and raise money.