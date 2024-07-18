Illinois GOP delegates call for Secret Service director to step down after Trump shooting

After Donald Trump's life was at risk on Saturday, two congressmen called for Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle to be replaced.

OAK CREEK, Wisc. (WLS) -- Thursday is the big night for the Republican Party in Milwaukee as the world anticipates former president Donald Trump's first public speech after he was shot.

Illinois Republicans gathered for the last breakfast of the convention. The group brimming with excitement and optimism as they look forward to what Trump will say to close out the convention.

"Tonight, will be the finale as we all know and we're in for a great night tonight with President Trump," Rep. Darin LaHood, (R) 16th district said.

"We are so energized going into tonight because the last three days are phenomenal," Delegate from Barlett Susan Sweeney said.

"I was on a call yesterday with Speaker Johnson," Rep. Darin LaHood, (R) 16th district said. "It's unacceptable what the Secret Service didn't do on Saturday. I've called for the Secret Service Director to step down. I think it's unacceptable."

"It's not just about what happened with Donald Trump, but we need to know that what happened at that rally, what fell and failed," Representative Mike Bost (R) added. "We need to answer that. We also need to know in the future that never happens again.

Ohio Senate Candidate Bernie Moreno spoke about Trump's running mate Senator J.D. Vance.

"What you saw last night is exactly who he is," Bernie Moreno, (R) Ohio, Candidate for Senate said referring to Vance's acceptance speech. "If you see him privately, at dinner or breakfast or cup of coffee, he's just a genuine human being. He's exactly what you see is what you get.

Trump is expected to address the country Thursday at 9 p.m.

