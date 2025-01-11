Cook County health department hosts vaccine clinics as respiratory illness cases spike

Two children under the age of 2 have died due to the flu in Chicago this year, health officials said.

The Cook County health department is hosting vaccine clinics as respiratory illness cases spike amid a "quad-demic" of flu, RSV, COVID and norovirus.

FORD HEIGHTS, Ill. (WLS) -- Health officials are warning about a spike in respiratory illnesses across the country. There are 35 states, including Illinois, Indiana and Wisconsin, reporting high levels of viral activity.

Cook County is hosting a series vaccine clinics, with one being held Saturday.

In Cook County, RSV and influenza activity are high, with COVID-19 cases starting to tick up.

So far this year, two children under the age of 2 died in Chicago due to the flu, officials said.

'We are seeing hospitalizations increase for influenza and RSV," said Kiran Joshi, interim COO at the Cook County Department of Public Health. "Respiratory viruses tend to go up in the winter, and the thinking that's for a number of reasons, primarily because people are indoors and there is more opportunity for viral transmission."

As a result, the Cook County Department of Public Health is a hosting a series of vaccine clinics this winter, including one at the Cottage Grove Health Center in Ford Heights on Saturday. Both the COVID-19 and flu vaccines were offered for free.

"I heard that two kids passed away, so it's my turn to get in here and get it done," East Hazel Cres resident Robert Jackson said.

"I said, 'I better do it now and get it over with,'" Ford Heights resident Eddie Magruder said.

Health officials say it's not too late to get vaccinated.

"Approximately a quarter of all residents are vaccinated with the flu, that tracks with what we are seeing statewide," Joshi said. "But we definitely want to see those rates go up to ensure that people are protected."

Click here for more information about Cook County Health's free vaccine clinics.