Retail theft suspect charged after crash, police standoff near Oakbrook Center mall

A retail theft suspect, Terry Kahdijah, is facing charges after a crash and police standoff Wednesday on Route 83 near Oakbrook Center mall.

OAK BROOK, Ill. (WLS) -- More information has been released about a dramatic scene Wednesday night near Oakbrook Center mall, where police took a driver into custody on the highway with guns drawn.

Chicago woman Terry Kahdijah, 30, is now facing charges, officials said Thursday.

Officers in an unmarked squad car were following Kahdijah's vehicle near the mall because she was suspected of being involved in a retail theft investigation in Countryside.

As Kahdijah left the mall, police said her vehicle rolled backward, hit the squad car and then took off.

The suspect crashed into another car at the intersection of Route 83 and 22nd Street, and her vehicle stalled.

Police said Kahdijah refused to get out of the vehicle. Officers smashed the back window and then pulled her out.

A judge has ordered the suspect to remain in custody as she awaits trial.