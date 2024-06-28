2nd teen charged in murder of retired Chicago Police Officer Larry Neuman, CPD says

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A second teen is now also facing murder charges for the shooting death of a retired Chicago police officer, police said Friday.

This comes after 16-year-old Lazarius Watt was also charged with murder as an adult in the shooting death of retired CPD Officer Larry Neuman last week on the city's West Side.

A 17-year-old male offender was arrested Thursday on the South Side and is facing two felony charges for murder, Chicago police said. He was also charged with an unrelated robbery that happened on November 21, 2023 in West Garfield Park.

The second offender's name was not released by police. It was not immediately known if he would also be charged as an adult with Watt.

In court earlier this week, investigators said Watt and the other 17-year-old gunman approached Neuman outside his West Garfield Park home last Thursday as he was in the process of paying someone for helping to mow his lawn.

That's when the unidentified gunman yelled "freeze," and grabbed for the victim, prosecutors said.

"The victim backed up and reached for his own gun when the co-defendant shot the victim," said Assistant Cook County State's Attorney Anne McCord. "As witness one ran to escape, he observed the defendant aim his firearm at the victim."

Neuman managed to get off one shot, but was hit twice and later died from his injuries at an area hospital. The suspects ran away.

Detectives say the retired cop pushed the landscaper out of the way, saving his life as the gunfire erupted.

The 17-year-old offender will appear in court Saturday.

Neuman was a part-time pastor and CPD's longest-serving explosives specialist. He became an explosives specialist for TSA in 2010 after a 28-year career with CPD.

SEE ALSO | CPD releases video of 2 suspects in murder of retired Chicago police officer: VIDEO

Visitation for Neuman will be from 3 to 8 p.m. Friday at St. Michael Missionary Baptist Church, 4106 W. Monroe St., where Neuman was a member for 30 years as well as a pastor. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday at St. Michael.

