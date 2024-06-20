Retired Chicago police officer killed in West Garfield Park shooting, officials say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A retired Chicago Police Department officer was killed in a shooting Thursday on the city's West Side.

The 73-year-old man was shot multiple times around 1:27 p.m. in the 4300 block of West Monroe Street in West Garfield Park, Chicago Police Department officials said.

He was initially taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition, Chicago fire officials said. The 73-year-old man was later pronounced dead, CPD said.

The victim was a former Chicago police officer, Chicago Alderman Jason Ervin confirmed to ABC7. The retired officer lived near the shooting scene.

The officer started with the Chicago Police Department in 1982 and he retired in 2010, his pastor told ABC7. He worked in arson and explosives for the police department, and he was currently working as a bomb appraisal officer for TSA.

No further information about the shooting was immediately available. No one was in custody.

