16-year-old boy charged in shooting death of retired Chicago police officer due in court

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A teenager charged in the killing of a retired Chicago police officer is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday.

The 16-year-old turned himself in over the weekend. He was seen walking into a West Side police station flanked by officers.

The teen is now charged as an adult in the shooting death of retired Chicago Police Officer Larry Neuman.

Meanwhile police continue to search for a second suspect seen in a surveillance photo.

Police said the two suspects were armed with guns as they approached Neuman outside of his West Garfield Park home, last Thursday, while the 73-year-old was paying a landscaper for work.

Chicago Police Superintendent Larry Snelling, along with Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx and other city leaders, announcing the charges at CPD headquarters Monday night.

"In a brazen and senseless act of violence, Larry's life was taken from him by the very people he committed his life to helping," Snelling said. "We need to get a better message to our young people that this type of behavior is not only unacceptable, but it's deplorable."

"This act of violence not only took a beloved husband, father, friend from his family, but it also robbed our community of a man who epitomized public service and dedication," Foxx said.

Detectives said Neuman pushed the landscaper he was paying out of harm's way as he tried to grab his gun from his waistband, but they said the two suspects began shooting, hitting Neuman.

CPD calling him a hero for saving that landscaper. The teen's court appearance comes just days before Neuman is set to be laid to rest.

Visitation for Neuman will be from 3 to 8 p.m. Friday at St. Michael Missionary Baptist Church, 4106 W. Monroe St., where Neuman was a member for 30 years as well as a pastor. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday at St. Michael.

