Retired priest accused of sexual abuse of a minor at Chicago church, Archdiocese says

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A retired priest who served at multiple Chicago-area churches is facing an allegation of sexual abuse of a minor, the Archdiocese of Chicago said Saturday.

Monsignor Daniel Mayall, the accused former priest, will remain out of ministry and school activities during an investigation, Cardinal Blase J. Cupich announced in letters to families of two local parishes.

Mayall is accused of sexual abuse against a minor while he was assigned to St. Francis Borgia Parish approximately 30 years ago, the Archdiocese said. He served as the parish's pastor from July 1993 to January 2002, a letter to the parish read.

Another letter from the Archdiocese to St. Joseph Parish said Mayall "served as pastor of St. Joseph Parish from July 2016 to December 2018 and as senior priest of St. Joseph from January 2019 to June 2019. Then as senior priest of Saints Joseph and Francis Xavier Parish from January 2019 to June 2021. He has continued to reside at the parish in his retirement."

Civil authorities and the Archdiocese are conducting investigations. According to the Archdiocese, the former priest has denied the allegations.

The Archdiocese included the following statement in each letter:

"Moreover, as is required by our child protection policies, the allegation was reported to civil authorities. The person making the allegation was offered the services of our Victim Assistance Ministry, and the archdiocese has begun its investigation. After the civil authorities finish their work, the archdiocese will complete its investigation and report the results to our Independent Review Board. We do not presume the truth or falsity of an allegation until the process is complete and I have received our IRB's recommendation for my decision. Only by conducting a thorough and impartial review can we ensure fairness to all concerned."

This is a breaking news story. More information will be added as it becomes available.