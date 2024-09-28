2 firefighters, police officer taken to hospital to receive tetanus shot

Man killed after car crashes into pond in Richton Park ID'd, officials say

RICHTON PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- A body was recovered after a car crashed into a pond Saturday morning in the south suburbs.

The crash happened around 11:04 a.m. near Richton Square Road and Lorraine Court in Richton Park, the village's fire chief told ABC7.

Police officers alerted firefighters who arrived at 11:10 a.m. that a victim was in the water, according to the fire chief.

A male body was pulled out of the water, but it is not clear if he was still inside the car when he was found. The male was the only occupant of the car at the time of the crash and no other vehicles were involved in the crash, fire officials said.

The man was later identified by the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office as 64-year-old Al Copeland of Richton Park.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

Two firefighters and a police officer were taken to a local hospital to receive a tetanus shot, officials said.

The fire chief urged drivers to be aware of road conditions as weather changes

No further information was immediately available.