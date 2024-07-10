Emergency crews appear to search pond where car overturned in Wauconda

Wauconda, Illinois fire crews appear to be searching a pond where a car overturned near Garland Road and Main Street Wednesday morning.

Wauconda, Illinois fire crews appear to be searching a pond where a car overturned near Garland Road and Main Street Wednesday morning.

Wauconda, Illinois fire crews appear to be searching a pond where a car overturned near Garland Road and Main Street Wednesday morning.

Wauconda, Illinois fire crews appear to be searching a pond where a car overturned near Garland Road and Main Street Wednesday morning.

WAUCONDA, Ill. (WLS) -- There is a large emergency response in far north suburban Wauconda Wednesday morning, as divers appear to search a pond in which a car has overturned.

Chopper 7 was over the scene about 11 a.m., and several divers appeared to search around an overturned black car in the area of Garland Road and Main Street.

It was not immediately clear how the car ended up in the water, or if anyone was still inside the vehicle.

SEE ALSO: Missing Chicago pastor's remains, car pulled from Des Plaines River in Will County, officials say

Local officials did not immediately respond to a request for more information.

Wauconda police said in a Facebook post just after 11:20 a.m. that there was a "traffic incident and an ongoing investigation" in the area, and Garland is closed between Main and Elmcrest Drive.

Northbound and southbound Main is closed between the Wauconda High School entrance and Regency Court, police said.

This is a developing story; check back with ABC7 Chicago for updates.