Rivian at Chicago Auto Show for 1st time, along with new Overlanding exhibit

The Chicago Auto Show is here with hundreds of vehicles for all types of drivers and a fan favorite! The Subaru puppies are back!

The Chicago Auto Show is here with hundreds of vehicles for all types of drivers and a fan favorite! The Subaru puppies are back!

The Chicago Auto Show is here with hundreds of vehicles for all types of drivers and a fan favorite! The Subaru puppies are back!

The Chicago Auto Show is here with hundreds of vehicles for all types of drivers and a fan favorite! The Subaru puppies are back!

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The 117th edition of the Chicago Auto Show is here with hundreds of vehicles for all types of drivers and a fan favorite! The Subaru puppies are back!

The Chicago Auto Show is back!

New to the show this year is made in Illinois Rivian. Enjoy a spin in one around two EV tracks this year!

Not sure if you are ready to commit to a fully electric vehicle yet? Check out other options and take the opportunity to ask the experts!

"I think you have to look at how you're going to be using it in a daily basis if you're always coming back home and able to charge back home then an EV could be a good option for you but if you're driving somewhere where there is not a lot of public infrastructure yet a hybrid is a great way to get a lot of that EV technology but still have a convenience of a gas car," Mike Hanley, Cars.com road test editor.

Another new spot to visit this year is the Illinois Overlanders exhibit. It's a unique group of outdoor enthusiasts bringing together their love for the great outdoors here to the Auto Show - with rooftop tents and more to explore.

How about something a little more exotic? Think hundreds of thousands of dollar. A red Ferrari has a price tag of $700,000! Take pictures, ask questions and learn about the vehicle owners too!

"Come visit, come visit the cars, visit the stories, make sure you actually look at the cars, look at the stories because the stories are a hug part of this as well we love talking about them sometimes the owners love talking about them as well," Chitown Exotic Car Group president Rex Reyes said.

SEE ALSO: Chicago Auto Show 2025 at McCormick Place, Feb. 8-17: Hours, ticket prices and more

And attention kids! The Illinois Tollway needs your help naming its new talking mini-help truck! Stop by their booth to learn how you can vote for a name! You could win a goodie bag that includes a $20 I-PASS gift card!

The auto show opens to the public this Saturday February 8 through the 17 with special events throughout, plus, don't forget! You can audition for Wheel of Fortune coming up this weekend!