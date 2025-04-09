Man with knife shot by police at River North hotel charged with assaulting officer: CPD

Police critically injured a man armed with a knife in a River North, Chicago shooting at the Courtyard Marriott at 30 East Hubbard Street on Monday.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The man who police shot at a downtown hotel on Monday afternoon is facing felony charges, Chicago police said Wednesday.

Demond Williams, 46, of Chicago has been charged with aggravated assault on a peace officer and unlawful use of a weapon. He also had two warrants, police said.

The shooting happened just before 2:30 p.m. at the Courtyard by Marriott, located at 30 E. Hubbard St. in River North.

Police said it started when officers saw a man, who they described as a "wanted offender," armed with a knife.

The man, later identified as Williams, fled from officers, who chased him into the hotel, police said. Officers deployed Tasers, but police said they were not effective.

Police said the Williams disregarded officers' directions and turned toward them, still holding the knife. Two officers then fired shots, striking him in the upper body.

Officers rendered aid to the man, who was transported to Northwestern Hospital in critical condition, police said.

ABC7 cameras were on the scene when he was taken away on a stretcher. Why the man was considered wanted was not immediately clear.

Two officers were taken to the hospital for observation, per protocol.

CPD recovered a weapon on the scene.

The officers involved will be placed on routine administrative duties for a minimum period of 30 days.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability is investigating.

Williams is due in court Thursday.

