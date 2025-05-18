Man shot, critically injured in River North: Chicago police

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was shot and critically injured in downtown Chicago early Sunday morning, police said.

Officers responded to a call about a shooting in the River North neighborhood's 300-block of West Ontario Street around 12:40 a.m.

There, police found a 39-year-old man who had suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the body.

The victim was transported to Northwestern Hospital in critical condition. Police believe he may have been shot by someone inside a car.

So far, no arrests have been made. Area Three detectives are investigating.

Police did not immediately provide further information about the shooting.

