7 killed, at least 40 injured in shooting July 4, 2022

Jury selection for deadly Highland Park parade shooting trial to begin Monday

Jury selection for the trial of Robert Crimo III for the deadly July 4, 2022 Highland Park parade shooting is set to begin Monday.

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- Jury selection begins Monday in the trial of the man accused in the deadly 2022 Highland Park parade shooting.

Robert Crimo III is charged with killing seven people and injuring more than 40 people on July 4, 2022.

He faces 117 counts, including murder, attempted murder and aggravated battery.

The trial is expected to last at least a month.

Last year, Crimo rejected a plea deal in a stunning court hearing.