24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Jury selection for deadly Highland Park parade shooting trial to begin Monday

7 killed, at least 40 injured in shooting July 4, 2022

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Sunday, February 23, 2025 11:20PM
Jury selection for Highland Park parade shooting trial begins Monday
Jury selection for the trial of Robert Crimo III for the deadly July 4, 2022 Highland Park parade shooting is set to begin Monday.

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- Jury selection begins Monday in the trial of the man accused in the deadly 2022 Highland Park parade shooting.

ABC7 Chicago is now streaming 24/7. Click here to watch

Robert Crimo III is charged with killing seven people and injuring more than 40 people on July 4, 2022.

He faces 117 counts, including murder, attempted murder and aggravated battery.

READ MORE | Alleged Highland Park shooter's comments to police after mass shooting to be allowed during trial

The trial is expected to last at least a month.

Last year, Crimo rejected a plea deal in a stunning court hearing.

Copyright © 2025 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW