Highland Park parade shooting suspect Robert Crimo III may change plea at hearing Wednesday

Highland Park July 4th parade shooting suspect Robert Crimo III may change his plea at a hearing Wednesday.

Highland Park July 4th parade shooting suspect Robert Crimo III may change his plea at a hearing Wednesday.

Highland Park July 4th parade shooting suspect Robert Crimo III may change his plea at a hearing Wednesday.

Highland Park July 4th parade shooting suspect Robert Crimo III may change his plea at a hearing Wednesday.

WAUKEGAN, Ill. (WLS) -- Highland Park Fourth of July parade shooting suspect Robert Crimo III is expected to change his plea during a hearing Wednesday.

A hearing is set for 9 a.m. Lake County prosecutors say Robert Crimo III is expected to change his initial plea of not guilty to guilty.

Crimo is scheduled to face trial in February on dozens of charges including murder and attempted murder.

If convicted, he would face a mandatory life-sentence without the possibility of parole.

Crimo, who is now 23 years old, is accused of killing seven people and injuring dozens more at a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park in 2022.

Investigators said he planned the attack for weeks, hiding on a roofto,p then opening fire on the crowd below.

The hearing comes about a week before the two-year anniversary of the mass shooting.

Prosecutors did not go into any detail about what kind of effect changing his plea would have on sentencing.

After the hearing, survivors and loved ones are expected to gather here outside the courthouse. They plan to give their reaction.