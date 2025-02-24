Highland Park parade shooting trial to begin Monday with jury selection

7 killed, at least 40 injured in shooting July 4, 2022

The trial of Robert Crimo III, accused in the deadly July 4, 2022 Highland Park parade shooting, begins Monday with jury selection.

The trial of Robert Crimo III, accused in the deadly July 4, 2022 Highland Park parade shooting, begins Monday with jury selection.

The trial of Robert Crimo III, accused in the deadly July 4, 2022 Highland Park parade shooting, begins Monday with jury selection.

The trial of Robert Crimo III, accused in the deadly July 4, 2022 Highland Park parade shooting, begins Monday with jury selection.

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- Jury selection begins Monday in the trial of Robert Crimo III.

He's charged in the Highland Park parade shooting that killed seven people and hurt nearly fifty.

Survivors of the deadly Highland Park 4th of July parade are preparing to face the alleged shooter as his case finally heads to trial Monday morning.

Robert Crimo III has been charged with 117 counts of murder and attempted murder.

He's accused of planning the attack for weeks that killed seven people and injured nearly 50 others.

Last year, the then 23-year-old backed out of a plea deal that would put him behind bars for the rest of his life.

Now, his fate will be placed in the hands of a jury, which will be selected Monday morning.

A judge ruled last week, survivors will be allowed to be in the courtroom throughout proceedings, even before their testimonies take place.

"If you're a victim, you do have the right to sit through trial just as an accused sits through trial, even if you are later going to testify," ABC7 Legal Analyst Gil Soffer said.

READ MORE | Alleged Highland Park shooter's comments to police after mass shooting to be allowed during trial

Typically, witnesses are not allowed in the courtroom until after their own testimony is complete.

Judge Victoria Rossetti is invoking the Illinois Crime Victims' Bill of Rights, a move opposed by Crimo's defense team.

Prosecutors have said nearly all of the 48 survivors from that day plan to testify.

The trial is expected to last at least a month.