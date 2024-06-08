Remains of man killed in World War II arrive at Midway Airport, to be buried in Will County

CHICAGO (WLS) -- There was a long-awaited homecoming Friday for the remains of a U.S. Air Force navigator who was killed in action during World War II.

Robert Lewis Porter died in February of 1944 when his plane crashed in Germany.

Porter's remains were not identified until this past December, and they arrived at Midway Airport this afternoon.

A burial with full military honors is planned for Monday at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Will County.