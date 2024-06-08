WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Remains of man killed in World War II arrive at Midway Airport, to be buried in Will County

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Saturday, June 8, 2024 1:21AM
ABC7 Chicago 24/7 Stream
Live streaming newscasts, breaking news, weather & original, local programming.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- There was a long-awaited homecoming Friday for the remains of a U.S. Air Force navigator who was killed in action during World War II.

ABC7 Chicago is now streaming 24/7. Click here to watch

Robert Lewis Porter died in February of 1944 when his plane crashed in Germany.

Porter's remains were not identified until this past December, and they arrived at Midway Airport this afternoon.

SEE ALSO | Remains of Chicago man killed 80 years ago in World World II buried in Alsip

A burial with full military honors is planned for Monday at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Will County.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW