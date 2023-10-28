WATCH LIVE

Remains of Chicago man killed 80 years ago in World World II buried in Alsip

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Saturday, October 28, 2023 10:52PM
Remains buried 80 years after Chicago man killed in World War II
The remains of a Chicago man killed 80 years ago during World War II were buried Saturday in south suburban Alsip.

ALSIP, Ill. (WLS) -- The remains of a Chicago man killed 80 years ago during World War II were buried Saturday in south suburban Alsip.

First Lieutenant Edward McGuire was killed in 1943 when his plane was shot down over Romania.

McGuire's remains were not identified until this past June.

He was laid to rest at Holy Sepulcher Cemetery alongside his parents.

"They loved him in a way that he had what it took to be a hero," relative Mary Lynn McGuire Clarke. "To give his life for others."

Family members said McGuire volunteered for the mission, though he knew the danger.

