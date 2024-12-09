Men-only homeless shelter opens in Rogers Park

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A new homeless shelter strictly for men opened on the city's North Side.

28 men have been staying there since it first opened its doors on Friday.

The facility is located at Clark Street and Birchwood Avenue.

Elected leaders, including Mayor Brandon Johnson, attended the grand opening celebration.

The building, which used to be vacant, cost about $7 million to develop.

Every man is welcomed to the shelter with three meals a day and a bed.

North Side Housing and Supportive Services said there is a big need in the community, and they expected to serve 250 men every year.

Anyone interested in receiving services can call 311 to get a referral.

Each person who comes through the door will be paired with a case manager to help them find long term housing.

