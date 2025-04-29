Rolling Meadows sergeant involved in Elgin traffic dispute during which gun went off: police

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill. (WLS) -- A Rolling Meadows police sergeant is on leave, after being involved in a traffic dispute during which a gun went off, police said.

Elgin police responded last Wednesday to the 1100-block of Dundee Avenue in Elgin for a report of a dispute involving a gun, Rolling Meadows police said.

The traffic dispute became physical between two people, and a gun went off, police said.

One of the people involved and charged in the incident is Carlos Saez, a police sergeant with over 19 years of experience with the Rolling Meadows Police Department, police said.

Saez has been placed on administrative leave, and an internal investigation has begun, police said.

Elgin police did not immediately provide additional information about what led up to the incident or Saez's charges.

This is a developing story; check back with ABC7 Chicago for updates.