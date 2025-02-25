Man charged in New Year's Eve homicide in Roseland, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man has been charged for a South Side murder on New Year's Eve, Chicago police said.

The shooting happened on December 31st just before 3 p.m. in the 11000-block of South State Street, police said.

A 38-year-old man was in the Roseland neighborhood when someone got out of a white SUV, took out a gun and fired at him, police said.

The shooter then got back into the SUV and fled southbound on State Street.

The victim, shot once in the head and twice in the chest, was transported in critical condition to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he died.

Nearly two months after the murder, police arrested 29-year-old Kevin Rivera.

He was arrested at 120th Street near Michigan Avenue, police said.

Rivera was charged with one count of first degree murder and aggravated battery.

The Chicago man is also accused of battering a 67-year-old man the same day of the deadly shooting.

